BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, (DCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, ( DCF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that DCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.14, the dividend yield is 7.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCF was $9.14, representing a -4.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.55 and a 25.21% increase over the 52 week low of $7.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.