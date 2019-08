Reuters





PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas will cut around 500 posts in France at its securities services arm, said a source with knowledge of matter, confirming an earlier report in Le Monde newspaper.

The job cuts would take place on a voluntary redundancy basis and over a three-year timeframe.

In July, BNP Paribas reported higher second quarter net profits that beat market forecasts, as the French bank benefited from growth at its corporate and investment banking (CIB) business.