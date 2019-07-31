BMO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.72, changing hands as low as $74.31 per share. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BMO's low point in its 52 week range is $62.79 per share, with $84.36 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $74.77.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »