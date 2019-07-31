Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. ( BKEP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BKEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.33, the dividend yield is 12.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKEP was $1.33, representing a -55.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $3 and a 32.5% increase over the 52 week low of $1.

BKEP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). BKEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports BKEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 65.52%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKEP Dividend History page.