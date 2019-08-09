Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation ( BXG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BXG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BXG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.59, the dividend yield is 7.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXG was $9.59, representing a -55.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.33 and a 26.18% increase over the 52 week low of $7.60.

BXG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( BPY ) and CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ). BXG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59. Zacks Investment Research reports BXG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -51.69%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.