Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. ( BCRH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BCRH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.8, the dividend yield is 8.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCRH was $6.8, representing a -42.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.85 and a 28.28% increase over the 52 week low of $5.30.

BCRH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and Progressive Corporation ( PGR ). BCRH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.11. Zacks Investment Research reports BCRH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 118.35%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCRH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.