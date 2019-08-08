Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. ( BLMN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BLMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BLMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.51, the dividend yield is 2.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLMN was $16.51, representing a -25.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.22 and a 2.58% increase over the 52 week low of $16.10.

BLMN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). BLMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports BLMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.33%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

