Blistering Hot Stocks to Buy Today

Following last week's big NFP number which roiled rate cut expectations, the market is searching for some more clarity. That clarity will likely come sometime tomorrow morning as Fed Chair Powell delivers a speech and answers questions on Capitol Hill. Investors will be looking for hints and clues as to what the Fed will do at the end of July. For most, a rate cut is a foregone conclusion, the only question now remains, 25 or 50 bps?

That uncertainty slapped the market around a bit, with the downside capitulation overnight into the open this morning. Stocks spent the whole session moving higher, with the NASDAQ and S&P 500 eventually creeping back into positive territory.

Dave's Daily Dive video

Each day I, Dave Bartosiak of Zacks.com ( Twitter @bartosiastics ) dive into the charts, pointing out key price action and levels for you to watch.

The highlight of today's video is when I break down stock charts of a few key names today. I've got five Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks breaking out to new highs. The list of stocks I cover today include:

Alteryx (AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners.

M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida.

Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit.

Now See All Our Private Trades

