Blackstone's (BX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Decline

Blackstone came out with distributable earnings of 57 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.Fall in expenses aid results to some extent.You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Blackstone depicted pessimistic stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has been revised 15.3% lower over the last 30 days.Notably, Blackstone does not have a decen t earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q2, the company delivered positive surprises in only two of the trailing four quarters.

Revenue Came In Better Than Expected



Blackstone posted total segment revenues of $1.32 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion. However, the figure decreased 1.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Key Stats to Note:

Total assets under management stood at $545.5 billion as of Jun 30, 2019.

Inflows were $45.1 billion in the quarter.

Total Dry Powder was $150.3 billion.

The company completed its conversion from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation.



What Zacks Rank Says



Blackstone currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



Check back later for our full write up on this Blackstone earnings report!



