Blackstone weighs Cheniere Energy Partners stake sale

Reuters





July 22 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc is considering selling its stake in LNG producer Cheniere Energy Inc's limited partnership seven years after investing about $1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm is marketing its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP to a small number of infrastructure, pension and sovereign wealth funds, according to the report

Blackstone held about 201 million shares, or about 58%, of Cheniere Energy Partners as of March 31, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners were up about 1.6% in afternoon trading.

Blackstone declined to comment, while Cheniere Energy Partners LP did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Oil