Blackstone may buy out Indiabulls Real Estate's commercial properties -ET

By Reuters

Aug 5 Reuters - Blackstone Group is set to buy the remaining 50% stake in Indiabulls Real Estate's commercial properties for about 48 billion rupees$688.8 million, the Economic Times ET on Monday (graphic).

The deal, which will give the private-equity giant full control of the portfolio, is expected to be concluded over the next few weeks, ET reported citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Blackstone a 50% stake in two units at an aggregate enterprise value of about $1.46 billion early last year (graphic).

The latest transaction is part of the Indiabulls Group's strategy of exiting real estate completely and focusing on financial services as it seeks to merge with Lakshmi Vilas Bank , ET said, adding the deal is expected to be concluded over the next few weeks.

($1 = 69.6900 Indian rupees)





