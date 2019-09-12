BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II ( BSTZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BSTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.88, the dividend yield is 5.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSTZ was $20.88, representing a -9.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.11 and a 4.95% increase over the 52 week low of $19.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSTZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.