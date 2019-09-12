BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust ( BST ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.83, the dividend yield is 5.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BST was $32.83, representing a -9.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.20 and a 37.25% increase over the 52 week low of $23.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( FCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 1.92% over the last 100 days.