BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust ( BST ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.6, the dividend yield is 5.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BST was $32.6, representing a -9.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.20 and a 36.29% increase over the 52 week low of $23.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( FCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 1.54% over the last 100 days.