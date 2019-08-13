Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust ( BSE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BSE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that BSE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.66, the dividend yield is 3.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSE was $13.66, representing a 0.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.63 and a 15.37% increase over the 52 week low of $11.84.

BSE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSE Dividend History page.