Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. ( MUS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.76, the dividend yield is 4.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUS was $12.76, representing a -1.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.95 and a 15.06% increase over the 52 week low of $11.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.