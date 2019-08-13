Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. ( MUS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.8, the dividend yield is 4.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUS was $12.8, representing a 0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.79 and a 15.42% increase over the 52 week low of $11.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUS Dividend History page.