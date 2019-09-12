Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. ( MUE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.044 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MUE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.74, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUE was $12.74, representing a -2% decrease from the 52 week high of $13 and a 12.98% increase over the 52 week low of $11.28.

