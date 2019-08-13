Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. ( MUE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.044 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -18.52% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.89, the dividend yield is 4.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUE was $12.89, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.90 and a 14.31% increase over the 52 week low of $11.28.

