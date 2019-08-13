BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust ( BBF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -10% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.14, the dividend yield is 4.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBF was $14.14, representing a -3.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.67 and a 19.83% increase over the 52 week low of $11.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,