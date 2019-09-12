BlackRock Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

BlackRock Income Investment Quality Trust ( BAF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.35, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAF was $14.35, representing a -3.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.87 and a 15.35% increase over the 52 week low of $12.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco India ETF ( PIN )

Franklin FTSE India ETF ( FLIN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PIN with an decrease of -8.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAF at 1.94%.