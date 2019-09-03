BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $3.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BLK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $422.56, the dividend yield is 3.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLK was $422.56, representing a -14.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $492 and a 17.12% increase over the 52 week low of $360.79.

BLK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ). BLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $26.34. Zacks Investment Research reports BLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.21%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLK as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF ( SUSA )

First Trust VL Dividend ( FVD )

ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (TETF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TETF with an increase of 6.49% over the last 100 days. SUSA has the highest percent weighting of BLK at 1.98%.