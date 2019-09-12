Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc (EGF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc ( EGF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EGF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that EGF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.91, the dividend yield is 3.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGF was $12.91, representing a -5.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.64 and a 2.46% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.