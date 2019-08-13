Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc (EGF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc ( EGF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EGF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that EGF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.16, the dividend yield is 3.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGF was $13.16, representing a -3.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.64 and a 4.48% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGF Dividend History page.