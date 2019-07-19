Quantcast

BlackRock Earnings: BLK Reports Q2 Results

By William White,

BlackRock earnings for the second quarter of the year have BLK stock moving on Friday.

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK ) starts off its earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 with earnings per share of $6.41. This is a drop from the company's earnings per share of $6.66 from the second quarter of 2018. It also misses Wall Street's earnings per share estimate of $6.50 for the period, but wasn't dragging BLK stock down today.

The BlackRock earnings report for the second quarter of the year has net income coming in at $1.01 billion. This is down from the company's net income of $1.08 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported in the BlackRock  earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 comes in at $1.28 billion. That's a decrease from the investment company's operating income of $1.44 billion reported during the second quarter of the previous year.

BlackRock earnings for the second quarter of the year also include revenue of $3.52 billion . This is worse off than the company's revenue of $3.61 billion reported during the same time last year. It also sits below analysts' revenue estimate of $3.57 billion for the quarter, but this isn't hurting BLK stock today.

BLK stock has been on a wild ride today. The stock started the day off down roughly 1% before climbing back to normal levels. Then the stock was up at much as 1% this morning. Now it is largely unchanged from its closing price on Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: BLK


