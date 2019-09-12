BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust ( BTZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.067 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that BTZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.82, the dividend yield is 5.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTZ was $13.82, representing a -0.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.91 and a 24.95% increase over the 52 week low of $11.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.