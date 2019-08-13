BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust ( BTZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.067 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that BTZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.47, the dividend yield is 5.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTZ was $13.47, representing a -0.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.52 and a 21.79% increase over the 52 week low of $11.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.