BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation ( BKCC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BKCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -22.22% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.24, the dividend yield is 10.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKCC was $5.24, representing a -21.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.64 and a 3.56% increase over the 52 week low of $5.06.

BKCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.12. Zacks Investment Research reports BKCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.78%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.