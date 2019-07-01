Quantcast

BlackBerry to Support Indigenous Communities Across Canada

BlackBerry Limited BB has announced its plans of helping Indigenous communities across Canada deploy modern technologies with a mission to improve their welfare, per media reports.

In collaboration with Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Forrest Green, a data quality and professional services firm, the Canadian company intends to bring a mix of avant-garde communication, cybersecurity, cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to Chiefs and Grand Chiefs across the country.

Moreover, the companies will facilitate residents to take part in skills-based education programs so that they are well positioned to participate in the digital economy. BlackBerry is providing the Indigenous communities with its secure Internet of Things communications and artificial intelligence expertise that will provide the security and privacy First Nations can believe in.

Further, focusing both on organic and inorganic initiatives, BlackBerry aims to expand its market in enterprise mobility. The acquisition of Cylance augmented its operations as it has provided additional cyber security capabilities with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

The combination of BlackBerry Cylance's artificial intelligence and machine learning cybersecurity capabilities with BlackBerry Spark has made its endpoint management and embedded software products more essential for businesses to generate value from the Internet of Things.

Markedly, BlackBerry has the most secure Communications Platform as a Service infrastructure in the world. In concert with Microsoft's cloud and analytics solutions, and Forrest Green's critical systems integrations efforts, First Nations will likely have the technological tools required to manage their communities and ensure the welfare of their people.

In addition, BlackBerry continues to invest in the right opportunities to drive long-term growth and profitability. The company's strong product cycle along with more than 30 impending launches of new secure communication products and services is laudable.

Driven by increasing market traction of BlackBerry's cutting-edge solution offerings, the stock has returned 4.9% against the industry 's decline of 4.4% in the year-to-date period. Strong software sales continue to aid BlackBerry's top line while growth in its cybersecurity business is a huge positive.



