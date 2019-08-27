Blackberry Partners With Geotab for Higher Fleet Efficiency

BlackBerry Limited BB recently inked a strategic agreement with Geotab for an undisclosed amount to augment fleet productivity, improve asset utilization and reduce operating costs. The collaboration will mark the introduction of BlackBerry Radar, an IoT based asset-tracking solution, on the Geotab Marketplace - an integrated online solutions center for fleet management.





Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Geotab is a leading global telematics solutions provider that offers open platform commercial fleet management services to businesses of all sizes. Since its inception about 15 years ago, Geotab has benefited more than 1.6 million commercial vehicles across the globe by optimizing efficiency levels through improved fuel consumption, engine data, driver productivity and safety and hours-of-service compliance. In particular, the Geotab Marketplace offers in-vehicle cameras, Bluetooth asset tracking, maintenance management and fuel tracking for a hassle-free operation. The company now aims to enhance these capabilities with the addition of BlackBerry Radar within its service portfolio.Leveraging over three decades of industry experience and patented technology, BlackBerry Radar offers asset monitoring solution for trailers, chassis and containers. This easy-to-install device uses actionable insights and analytics to improve the holistic status of assets, enhance operating metrics and reduce costs. It provides near real-time information around location, motion, mileage, temperature, humidity and cargo status through an intuitive on-line dashboard, with data stored securely on a cloud platform to maintain user privacy.Consequently, the addition of BlackBerry Radar on the Geotab Marketplace will further augment location visibility, while offering additional data related to route and mileage, temperature, humidity and cargo load state within a single user-interface platform.As a leading player in the enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for productivity and security innovations. The company offers one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. It offers an end-to-end software and services platform for the Enterprise of Things, which includes computers, vehicles, sensors, equipment and other connected endpoints within the enterprise that communicate with each other to enable smart business processes. With a holistic growth model, focusing both on organic and inorganic initiatives, BlackBerry aims to expand its market leadership in the enterprise mobility segment.Driven by increasing market traction of BlackBerry's leading-edge solution offerings, the stock has outperformed the industry year to date with average decline of 3.5% compared with the latter's fall of 9.7%.





BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Nokia Corporation NOK , Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM and Viasat Inc. VSAT , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Nokia bea t earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, the average being 89.3%.



Sonim has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 25%.



Viasat beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 230.6%.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>