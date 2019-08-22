BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $7.04, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 2.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BB as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 125% from the prior-year quarter.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -75% and +22.95%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 125.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.66.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.