Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2019

Blackbaud, Inc. ( BLKB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BLKB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that BLKB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.86, the dividend yield is .53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLKB was $90.86, representing a -14.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.69 and a 56.04% increase over the 52 week low of $58.23.

BLKB is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). BLKB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports BLKB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -31.98%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLKB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLKB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLKB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNMC )

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF ( IWO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an decrease of -1.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BLKB at 1.05%.