Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. ( BSM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BSM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.44, the dividend yield is 10.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSM was $14.44, representing a -25.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.29 and a 3.07% increase over the 52 week low of $14.01.

BSM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). BSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports BSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -38.62%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BSM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLP with an decrease of -9.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BSM at 4.52%.