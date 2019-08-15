Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Black Hills Corporation ( BKH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.505 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BKH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BKH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.65, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKH was $75.65, representing a -7.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.01 and a 34.08% increase over the 52 week low of $56.42.

BKH is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). BKH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports BKH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.77%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKH as a top-10 holding:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF ( IWN )

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF ( VTWV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VTWV with an decrease of -4.32% over the last 100 days. IWN has the highest percent weighting of BKH at 0.49%.