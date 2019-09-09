BL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.61, changing hands as low as $47.38 per share. BlackLine Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BL's low point in its 52 week range is $34.0101 per share, with $57.98 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.77.
