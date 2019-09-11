BKU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.53, changing hands as high as $33.72 per share. BankUnited Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BKU's low point in its 52 week range is $28.05 per share, with $38.90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $33.59.
