BKNG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1811.24, changing hands as low as $1774.06 per share. Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BKNG's low point in its 52 week range is $1606.27 per share, with $2109 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $1777.40.
