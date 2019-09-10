Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Senior Loan ETF, which added 8,000,000 units, or a 4.1% increase week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Russell 2000-Dynamic Multifactor ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of OMFS, in morning trading today OFG Bancorp is up about 2.5%, and Goosehead Insurance is lower by about 0.4%.
VIDEO: BKLN, OMFS: Big ETF Inflows