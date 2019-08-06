BKH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.85, changing hands as low as $70.15 per share. Black Hills Corporation shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BKH's low point in its 52 week range is $56.42 per share, with $82.0058 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $75.08.
