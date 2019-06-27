BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

BK Technologies Corporation ( BKTI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BKTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BKTI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.12, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKTI was $4.12, representing a -14.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.82 and a 37.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.

BKTI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) and Ericsson ( ERIC ). BKTI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08.

