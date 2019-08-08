BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ( BJRI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BJRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BJRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.39, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BJRI was $36.39, representing a -52.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.50 and a 0.61% increase over the 52 week low of $36.17.

BJRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). BJRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports BJRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.66%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BJRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.