BitFlyer launches ‘Simple’ Bitcoin Buying and Selling Service for EU Market

The European arm of Japan-based cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer has launched a bitcoin buying and selling service aimed to be easier to use than spot trading exchanges.

BitFlyer Europe announced the news on Tuesday, saying the new trading platform targets people wanting "a simple way to buy and sell bitcoin, from total beginners to experienced traders." Until now, the firm offered only a pro-trader service, dubbed Lightning, as its euro-bitcoin marketplace.

Available via the bitFlyer Europe website, the "bitFlyer Buy/Sell" service allows users to exchange bitcoin for euros, with a maximum of 20 BTC per transaction.

Related: Crypto Exchange and Custodian Smart Valor Goes Live in Switzerland

According to its website, the service is not an order book exchange and users will pay no fees on sales or purchases of bitcoin. Presumably, in that case, bitFlyer is making its money on the spread between its own buying and selling prices.

Indeed, while the global average price for bitcoin displayed on crypto data service CoinMarketCap is €8,526 at time of writing, bitFlyer is offering sales at €8,727.

On sign-up, new users are expected to check a box indicating they are not residents of the U.S. Standard know-your-customer procedures request personal details such as address and phone number, as well as an identity documents like a passport or driving license.

The firm describes itself as the "only" crypto exchange to be licensed in Japan, the U.S. and the EU.

Related: Crypto-Focused Finance App Aximetria Wins License From Swiss Regulator

Andy Bryant, co-lead and COO of bitFlyer Europe, said:

"bitFlyer Buy/Sell is a virtual currency exchange for everyone - with simple two-click buy and sell capability. Not only is bitFlyer Buy/Sell easy to use, but with us users have the confidence that they are using a trusted, regulated platform with long-standing global heritage."

Euros and bitcoin image via Shutterstock

Related Stories