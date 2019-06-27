Quantcast

Bitcoin sell-off accelerates, breaking below $11,000

By Reuters

June 27 (Reuters) - A pullback in prices of bitcoin deepened on Thursday, falling over 16% to below $11,000 after jumping to 18-month high of nearly $14,000 earlier this week amid optimism about the widening usage of digital currencies.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency has surged in value since April and has risen more than 260%, but it remains below its all-time high of nearly $20,000 hit in December 2017.

At 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), bitcoin was down 16.13% at $10,836.42 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

Investors seeking an alternative asset to gold and U.S. bonds as a safe haven due to worries about weakening global growth also helped contribute to bitcoin's rally, they said.





