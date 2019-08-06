Quantcast

Bitcoin Price Sees Steep Drop After Rejection Above $12K

By William Foxley,

The price of bitcoin's recent rise above $12,000 was stopped short a few hours into its rally, with prices sliding by more than $1,000 over the course of the U.S. trading session that followed.

Beginning 10:15 UTC and lasting until 22:15 UTC, BTC witnessed a large pullback, followed by a small bounce near $11,200, providing temporary support. Still, bitcoin's local daily high near $12,325 was the highest price point since July 10.

With a daily open on August 6 set at $11,800, BTC broke $12,000 at 06:45 UTC to cement a 24-hour high just under $12,300 at 10:15 UTC. From there, a 30-minute sell-off was induced, with its price falling to $11,671.

Related:Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Questions Bitcoin's Role as 'Safe Haven'

At the time of writing, BTC is currently changing hands at $11,471

The move down, however, failed to draw significant supporting volume with only 1.1 billion traded over a 24-hour period. This hints a deeper drawdown to levels near $11,200 could be possible.

Major names such as ether ( ETH ), litecoin ( LTC ), XRP (XRP) and EOS ( EOS ) also began to fall in value at around the same time as BTC, losing between 2-6 percent over 12 hours.

Related:Bitcoin Price Rises Above $12K to Hit One-Month High

Disclosure: This author holds bitcoin at the time of writing.

Line Image via CoinDesk

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Cryptocurrency , Bitcoin
Referenced Symbols: ETH , LTC , EOS


More from Coindesk

Subscribe





Coindesk
Contributor:

Coindesk












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar