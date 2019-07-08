Bitcoin Price Nears $12K After Rising $500 in Minutes

View

BTC could rise to key resistance at $12,061 in the next few hours, as the hourly chart is reporting a symmetrical triangle breakout.

A high-volume break above $12,061 would invalidate the bearish lower-highs pattern and open the doors to the recent high of $13,880.

However, a break with low volumes could turn out to be a bull trap, especially as the weekly chart indicators continue to report overbought conditions.

On the downside, a move below $10,769 (July 5 low) would expose last week's low of $9,615.

Bitcoin leaped into the green in the European trading hours, and is now looking to scale key resistance above $12,000.

The top cryptocurrency by market value jumped from $11,400 to $11,916 in the 15 minutes to 09:10 UTC, according to Bitstamp data.

With the $500 spike, BTC has put an end to directionless trading seen over the weekend, in which the cryptocurrency was restricted to a narrowing price range above $11,000.

Interestingly, the range breakout occurred three days after bitcoin's hash rate - a measure of total miners' performance - rose to 74.5 million tera hashes per second, representing a more than 100% rise year-on-year, according to bitinfocharts.com .

Some observers including former Wall Street trader and journalist Max Keiser consider a rise in hash rate an advance indicator of impending price rise. If true, BTC could scale the resistance of the bearish lower high at $12,061 and soon revisit recent highs.

Conversely, though, many others, including renowned analyst Alex Kruger , are of the opinion that hash rate follows price, and the former outperforming the latter is a sign of "overly exuberant" miners. As a result, expecting a bullish move to recent highs on the basis of hash rate alone could prove costly.

That said, the short duration technical charts do indicate scope for a break above $12,061.

As of writing, BTC is changing hands at $11,830, representing a 2 percent gain on the day.

Hourly chart

BTC's previous hourly candle closed at $11,790, confirming an upside break of the symmetrical triangle pattern created over the last four days.

The triangle breakout, a bullish continuation pattern, is backed by a rise in buy volumes (green bar) and indicates a resumption of the recovery from the July 2 low of $9,614.

Prices, therefore, could invalidate the bearish lower-highs pattern with a move above $12,061 (July 4 high).

Daily and weekly charts

Bitcoin fell 6.86 percent on July 4, taking the shine off the hammer reversal candlestick pattern created over the preceding two days.

A potential break above $12,061, as suggested by the hourly chart, would validate the bullish hammer reversal and open the doors to a retest of the recent high of $13,880.

Any move above $12,061 will likely be short-lived if trading volumes remain low.

It is worth noting that the weekly relative strength index (RSI) continues to report overbought conditions. So, the probability of a low-volume breakout trapping the bulls on the wrong side of the market is high.

Disclosure: The author holds no cryptocurrency at the time of writing

Bitcoin image via Shutterstock; charts by TradingView

