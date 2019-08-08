Bitcoin Outshines Gold Amid Risk Aversion in Financial Markets

Bitcoin is outperforming gold amid heightened uncertainty in the global market s.

The world's most valuable cryptocurrency is currently trading at $11,700, representing 16 percent gains on a month-to-date basis. Meanwhile, gold, the traditional safe-haven asset, has added 6 percent this month.

The precious metal picked up a bid at $1,400 on Aug. 1 as the U.S. President Trump's decision to escalate trade tensions with China triggered a flight to safety. The S&P 500, a global benchmark for riskier assets, fell 0.90 percent on the same day.

Related: Bitcoin Price Looks Poised to Retest Highs Above $13K

The risk aversion worsened earlier this week when China began allowing the Yuan to depreciate beyond the major psychological level of 7 per U.S. Dollar.

As a result, the S&P 500 fell to a two-month low of $2,822 on Monday and gold extended gains to hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,510 yesterday. Interestingly, bitcoin also found takers near $9,900 on Aug. 1 and rose to a one-month high of $12,325 on Tuesday.

Bitcoin a safe haven?

Bitcoin rising along with gold during times of stress in the global markets indicates the top cryptocurrency is being accepted as a new safe haven, according to CNBC Host Ran NeuNer .

Related: Bitcoin Needs Weekly Close Above Tough $12K Hurdle to Restart Price Rally

Further, the recent rise in the leading cryptocurrency coincided with a sharp uptick in the S&P VIX index - Wall Street's fear gauge, as seen in the chart below.

VIX rose 10 percent on Aug. 1 and rose to a seven-month high of 24.81 on Monday. As of now, the fear gauge is seen at 17.75.

Bitcoin jumped from $9,900 to $12,325 in six days to Aug. 6. The rally seems to have stalled with the VIX index pulling back from seven-month highs.

Bitcoin does seem to have found some love as a safe haven if recent price action is anything to go by.

However, there is no long-run correlation between bitcoin, stocks and the US Dollar, as noted by prominent analyst Mati Greenspan .

In fact, gold and bitcoin have moved in opposite directions in the past.

For instance, BTC dived below the long-held support of $6,000 on Nov, 14, reviving the bear market which had come to a halt near that psychological support in five months to October. By mid-December, BTC was changing hands at 15-month lows near $3,100.

During the same time frame, gold went from $1,200 to $1,300 and further extended the rally to $1,346 (Feb. 20 high). Further, BTC remained in a bear market throughout 2018 despite the trade tensions between the US and China.

All-in-all, it is still too early to say that bitcoin has taken up the role of a safe-haven asset.

Disclosure: The author holds no cryptocurrency assets at the time of writing.

Bitcoin image via Shutterstock; charts by Trading View

Related Stories