Bitcoin’s Price Jumps Back Above $11K for the First Time In 3 Weeks

By Sebastian Sinclair,

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen back above $11,000 after regaining ground lost on July 8 and July 22, when the world's largest cryptocurrency by total value suffered bearish breakdowns that sent its price below $10,000.

At 15:00 UTC on August 4, bitcoin rose above $11,000 for the first time in 21-days.

BTC's price stalled and then was retested along the $10,600 area on Aug. 4, proceeded by a breakout above $11,000, 10 hours after its most recent sell-off. BTC was last seen changing hands at $11,227 after a strong hourly candle broke above $11,050.

The move for BTC has also been accompanied by $3.9 billion in total volume traded over a 24-hour period hinting at a need for greater levels in order to sustain any further pushes to previous resistances seen at $11,400 and $11,880, but given today's trajectory that is certainly possible.

As a result, other major names are flashing green today with Ether ( ETH ), TRON ( TRX ) and Tezos (XTZ) up between 1.7 and four percent, respectively.

Further, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined rose by more than $9 billion over a 24-hour period, marking another consecutive day in the green  and spurring on the possibility for a continuation in BTC's price.

The short-term outlook now favors the bulls, given the weekly close produced a large bullish engulfing candle with eyes now setting on the weekly resistances at $11,400 and $11,880.

Disclosure: This author holds no cryptocurrency at the time of writing.

Bitcoin image via Shutterstock

