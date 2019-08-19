Bioinformatics instrument-maker 10x Genomics files for a $100 million IPO

10x Genomics, which makes instruments and other technology for analyzing biological information, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Pleasanton, CA-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $197 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TXG. 10x Genomics filed confidentially on May 10, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
