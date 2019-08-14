Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Quantcast

Bio-Techne Corp ( TECH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TECH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that TECH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $197.2, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TECH was $197.2, representing a -9.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $217.16 and a 48.55% increase over the 52 week low of $132.75.

TECH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD ). TECH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports TECH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.45%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TECH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TECH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TECH as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF ( PBE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBE with an decrease of -5.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TECH at 4.84%.

