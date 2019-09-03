Bio-Techne Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TECH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $187.60, changing hands as low as $187.15 per share. Bio-Techne Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TECH's low point in its 52 week range is $132.75 per share, with $217.155 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $187.15.
